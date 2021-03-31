NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,464 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

