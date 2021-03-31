NovaPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.37. 20,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

