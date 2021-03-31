NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in State Street by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,441. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.