NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock remained flat at $$118.83 during trading on Wednesday. 53,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

