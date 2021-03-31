NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 128,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

