NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 340,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.62.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $214.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.81 and a 200 day moving average of $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.31 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

