NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,019. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

