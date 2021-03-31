NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.