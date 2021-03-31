NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 10,953 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 521,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 446.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,029. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

