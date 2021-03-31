NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 1,346 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,753. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

