NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 2,974 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 454,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,602,000 after buying an additional 132,457 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 360,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after buying an additional 323,583 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.27.

NYSE GD traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $181.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,894. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $184.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

