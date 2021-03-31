NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,638. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.