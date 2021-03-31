NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure stock opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $194.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 659.25 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

