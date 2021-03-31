Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Up 54.8% in March

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 550,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 608.7 days.
OTCMKTS NVZMF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. 523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $68.75.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.