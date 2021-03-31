Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Up 54.8% in March

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 550,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 608.7 days.

OTCMKTS NVZMF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. 523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

