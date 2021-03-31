Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $45,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NUS stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,693,332. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.