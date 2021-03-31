NuBits Trading Down 74% This Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 75.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One NuBits token can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. NuBits has a total market cap of $509,110.42 and approximately $2,684.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 74% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

