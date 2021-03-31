Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.78

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.78 and last traded at $81.37, with a volume of 48258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nucor by 209.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nucor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

