NuCypher One Day Volume Reaches $28.29 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $238.00 million and approximately $28.29 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 619,521.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00305051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.09 or 0.00881367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00078970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030976 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,139,813,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

NuCypher Token Trading

