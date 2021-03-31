Nuggets Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Nuggets has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $577.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 673,834.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00304400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.36 or 0.00833945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00081264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031005 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

