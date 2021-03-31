NULS Reaches Market Cap of $110.60 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $110.60 million and $68.75 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001885 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.00328254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.00828613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.