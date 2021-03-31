Numeraire (NMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.97 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for about $53.06 or 0.00089532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $260.09 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,692 coins and its circulating supply is 4,901,607 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

