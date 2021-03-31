Nunthakumarin Pillay Sells 17,667 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $98,228.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UEPS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 3,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UEPS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

