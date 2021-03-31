NuShares (NSR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,098.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 120.2% against the dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $3,098.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015446 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,855,742,510 coins and its circulating supply is 5,521,439,187 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

