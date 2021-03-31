NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of NuVasive worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 102.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 18.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -296.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

