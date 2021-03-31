Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,860 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Northern Trust worth $67,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

