Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 78,658 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Five Below worth $65,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock worth $4,908,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

FIVE stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day moving average is $164.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

