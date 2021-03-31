Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of YETI worth $77,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.