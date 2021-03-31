Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,066 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of The Toro worth $71,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC grew its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Toro by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 39.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 69.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $414,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,742 shares of company stock worth $4,831,063. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

