Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zillow Group worth $74,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,904,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. Insiders have sold 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

