Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 232,322 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of United Therapeutics worth $75,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

