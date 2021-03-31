Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of Capri worth $74,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Capri by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Capri by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,175,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

