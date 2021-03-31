Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,238,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.12% of Kennametal worth $64,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

