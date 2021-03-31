Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,163,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.86% of Radian Group worth $71,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Radian Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,244,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

