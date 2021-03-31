Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Terreno Realty worth $68,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,439,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,779,000 after buying an additional 34,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

