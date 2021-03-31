Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $72,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $49.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

