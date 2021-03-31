Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $64 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,520 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Elastic worth $63,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,026,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,294,000 after acquiring an additional 200,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,779. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.00. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.