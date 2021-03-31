Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $66.38 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $66,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

