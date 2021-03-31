Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $68.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929,072 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Vistra worth $68,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

NYSE VST opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

