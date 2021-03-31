Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $68.06 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,824 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Nuance Communications worth $68,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.