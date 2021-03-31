Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $68.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of The Kroger worth $68,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

NYSE KR opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

