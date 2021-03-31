Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $71.43 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $71,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.