Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $72.28 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,483,644 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,755 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Regions Financial worth $72,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

