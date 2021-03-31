Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $72.41 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 176.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710,360 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Tempur Sealy International worth $72,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 187,537 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

TPX opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

