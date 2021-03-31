Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $72.67 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,119 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 133,753 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Akamai Technologies worth $72,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,235 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,360,000 after buying an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

AKAM opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

