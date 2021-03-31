Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $72.98 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,122 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Entegris worth $72,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

