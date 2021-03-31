Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $73.83 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of WEX worth $73,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WEX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

Shares of WEX opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.44 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average of $184.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $3,762,496.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,520 shares of company stock valued at $27,640,336. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

