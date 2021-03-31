Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $75.54 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $75,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

