Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $77.31 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $77,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after acquiring an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,898,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

