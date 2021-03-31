Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Cable One worth $70,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Cable One stock opened at $1,770.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,482.05 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,902.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,955.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.