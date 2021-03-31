Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $72,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

TV stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

